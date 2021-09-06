Breaking: Brazil vs Argentina stopped after police enter pitch due to breached COVID-19 protocols

In one of the most shocking scenes in recent football history, the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier between Brazil and Argentina at the Corinthians Arena has been stopped after Brazilian police abruptly entered the field. Prior to kick-off, there were reports that four Argentine players from the Premier League - Emiliano Buendia, Gio Lo Celso, Christian Romero and Emiliano Martinez - would not be allowed to play after lying about being in England in the past 10 days.

In case you were wondering about WHY the health officials and cops stopped the Brazil v Argentina game, it's down to Martinez, Buendia, Romero + Lo Celso. https://t.co/IolKwkWMCg — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) September 5, 2021

Due to COVID-19 protocols, ANVISA, Brazil's national health surveillance agency, went to Argentina's team hotel to prevent the four Premier League stars from taking part in the game. However, reports suggest the players had already made their way to the stadium, due to which police marched onto the pitch to stop the game and take the necessary action.

ICYMI. Brazil v Argentina is wild. Game stopped after 10 mins bc a bunch of health officials and cops came on to pitch and, according to commentator, are detaining the 4 PL based Argentina players (Martinez, Buendia, Romero and Lo Celso) for not quarantining. — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) September 5, 2021

The Argentine footballers have been sent back to their locker rooms, while Brazil are still on the pitch waiting for official word.

