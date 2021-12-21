BREAKING: Celtic vs Rangers clash to be played in front of 500 fans due to Omicron fears

The highly-anticipated Scottish Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers on January 2nd will be played in front of a measly 500 supporters after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that stricter measures will be taken to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

It has also been confirmed that the one-meter social distancing rule will have to be followed once again as the new variant threatens to spiral out of control in Scotland. As a result of the new restrictions, the second Old Firm derby of the season will be played in front of a reduced crowd at Celtic Park.

Rangers are currently seven points clear of Celtic at the top of the table, but the Celts have a game in hand and will look to make it count to reclaim their domestic crown.

