Breaking: Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid delayed by 30 minutes

The 2021/22 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid will start 30 minutes later than initially planned. Kick-off at the Stade de France has been delayed due to the fans arriving late to the venue.

UEFA have officially confirmed that the proceedings will begin later than expected.

Henry Winter @henrywinter Uefa's claim that delayed kick-off is "due to late arrival of fans" roundly booed by those #LFC fans inside Stade de France aware of bottlenecks outside. "It's taken us 2.5 hours to get into the ground," says one fan. "Utter chaos. Scary. We as fans were NOT late." #UCLfinal Uefa's claim that delayed kick-off is "due to late arrival of fans" roundly booed by those #LFC fans inside Stade de France aware of bottlenecks outside. "It's taken us 2.5 hours to get into the ground," says one fan. "Utter chaos. Scary. We as fans were NOT late." #UCLfinal

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid will hope the remaining fans can soon safely get inside the stadium for the showpiece event. As for now, the wait goes on for everyone in Paris and around the world.

Soon after the players finished their warm-up, it was confirmed there would be a 15-minute delay. Later, kick-off was pushed back by another 15 minutes, with some of the fans still struggling to make it to the stands.

UEFA @UEFA A further delay has been announced to the kick-off of tonight's Champions League final. A further delay has been announced to the kick-off of tonight's Champions League final.

Liverpool fans teargassed ahead of Champions League final against Real Madrid

According to the Telegraph, painfully slow security checks have caused a bottleneck of fans outside one of the gates. Some Liverpool fans were reportedly teargassed as well after being locked outside the stadium ahead of the highly-anticipated final.

There are still several empty seats in the Liverpool end of the stadium, with fans hoping to make an entry soon. Meanwhile, the opening ceremony has begun at the Stade de France. Pop singer Camilla Cabello marked the beginning of the ceremony with her performance.

