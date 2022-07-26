Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo and agent Jorge Mendes arrive at Carrington ahead of talks with Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Manchester United's training ground alongside his agent Jorge Mendes for crunch talks with club officials over his future.

According to The Athletic, former manager Sir Alex Ferguson will also be present to discuss what's next for the 37-year-old forward, who failed to turn up to the Red Devils' pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

Dan Sheldon @dansheldonsport Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Carrington for talks with Manchester United.



Full story on theathletic.com/3449152/2022/0… Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Carrington for talks with Manchester United. #MUFC Full story on @TheAthleticUK 🚨Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived at Carrington for talks with Manchester United. #MUFC Full story on @TheAthleticUK: theathletic.com/3449152/2022/0…

Sky Sports reported earlier this month that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer in order to pursue Champions League football, as well as being unhappy with the club's transfer business so far.

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United last summer from Juventus in a move worth £13.5 million (Transfermarkt) and went on to score 24 goals in 38 appearances for the club, 12 years after he originally left for Real Madrid in a then-world record transfer.

However, the legendary forward was unable to help his team reach the Premier League's top four as United finished with their lowest ever points total.

Rich Fay @RichFay Sir Alex Ferguson has also been pictured arriving at Carrington this morning #mufc Sir Alex Ferguson has also been pictured arriving at Carrington this morning #mufc

What's next for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo?

According to Spotrac, the Portugal captain earns £510,000 per week, making him the highest paid player in the Premier League by some distance.

Cristiano Ronaldo still has 12 months left on that deal with the option of a further if he so chooses, but United may be keen to use those giant wages to improve other areas of the squad.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🛩 #MUFC



J. Mendes, pushing to find a solution. Man Utd insist he's not for sale. Cristiano Ronaldo finally back in Manchester today as reported by @David_Ornstein - he will discuss with Man United. Erik ten Hag, waiting to meet with Cristiano as he wants to change his mind.J. Mendes, pushing to find a solution. Man Utd insist he's not for sale. Cristiano Ronaldo finally back in Manchester today as reported by @David_Ornstein - he will discuss with Man United. Erik ten Hag, waiting to meet with Cristiano as he wants to change his mind. 🚨🛩 #MUFC J. Mendes, pushing to find a solution. Man Utd insist he's not for sale. https://t.co/VsgbBUp1ts

The Red Devils conceded more top-flight goals than relegated Burnley last term, so new manager Erik ten Hag will surely be desperate to improve his defense ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Ten Hag is also incredibly insistent on his team's style of play, which involves high pressing and playing at incredibly high intensity throughout the game. Whether the 37-year-old striker can still play a part in a system like that remains to be seen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far