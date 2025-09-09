  • home icon
Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo equals world record after scoring for Portugal in FIFA World Cup qualifier vs Hungary

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 09, 2025 20:43 GMT
Hungary v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier - Source: Getty

Cristiano Ronaldo has equalled the record for goals scored in FIFA World Cup qualifiers after finding the net against Hungary. The 40-year-old scored his side's second in Budapest to take his tally in qualifiers to 39 goals over the years.

Portugal took on Hungary at the Puskas Arena after claiming a routine 5-0 win over Armenia in their first match of the qualifying series last week. The UEFA Nations League holders began their Group F campaign with a victory, with Ronaldo scoring twice in the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net with a well-taken penalty kick in the 58th minute for his 39th goal in 49 World Cup qualifiers. The Al-Nassr man won the penalty for his side after his flick inside the box was handled by Hungary man Barnabas Varga, and went on to bury the resulting penalty.

Ronaldo's goal against Hungary took him level with Guatemalan legend Carlos Ruiz on 39 World Cup qualifying goals. The former Real Madrid man has played two games more than Ruiz did in his career, with Lionel Messi third on the list with 36 goals.

Portugal captain Ronaldo is bidding to lead his country to next summer's FIFA World Cup, which would be the sixth one of his career. The experienced forward has taken his international tally to 141 goals, and has 943 goals throughout his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal edge Hungary to maintain perfect start

Cristiano Ronaldo was on target for Portugal as they claimed a 3-2 win over Hungary in their second Group F game of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The 40-year-old scored a second half penalty to lead his side to victory away from home.

Fresh from securing a thumping win over Armenia, Portugal found themselves behind to a Barnabas Varga goal in Budapest after 21 minutes. They found a leveller in the 36th minute through Bernardo Silva, who finished from inside the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his side's second in the 58th minute from the penalty spot before Varga glanced home a header in the 84th minute to level things. Joao Cancelo scored the winner for the Selecao in the 86th minute to hand them all three points.

