Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo makes FIFA World Cup history by securing new record after scoring against Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo made FIFA World Cup history after scoring from the spot against Ghana.

Ronaldo was as usual calm and composed as he dispatched a penalty in style after winning it himself. His 65th minute striker saw him become the first player in history to score in five World Cups.

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears before playing in his fifth World Cup 🥺 Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears before playing in his fifth World Cup 🥺 https://t.co/54kvAHzFLc

He also bagged his 118th international goal, a record that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to extend.

Portugal are currently leading Ghana 3-1 in their opening Group H game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos asked for focus from Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. ahead of the clash against Ghana

Portugal vs. Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against Ghana, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal coach Fernando Santos said (via PortuGOAL):

“Winning the first game in any competition is always important, as it brings positive energy. But I’ve played a tournament when we drew our first three games and won – the European Championship – and if we were given that option again we’d all take it. But we realise that’s a big risk, we know that.”

He further spoke about the ambition of winning the World Cup:

“I have that ambition, the desire and the dream of winning the World Cup. I believe we have the ability to fight for this goal. We want to give the Portuguese people great joy.”

B/R Football @brfootball 37-year-old free agent Cristiano Ronaldo getting it done at his fifth World Cup 37-year-old free agent Cristiano Ronaldo getting it done at his fifth World Cup 😜 https://t.co/gxeQajB2bF

Speaking on Ronaldo's club situation, Santos said:

“Will it take away our focus? No, it won’t. I haven’t even heard the players talk about it at any time here, at training, during leisure time, when they’re playing games such as table football, not even Ronaldo himself.

"Maybe in their rooms they turn on the TV, they talk to their families, they do what they want. But what’s important is the total focus I see in my players and a fantastic spirit, very in tune with what they have to do, what our goals are, while at the same time aware of the difficulties that we will face because they have a realistic outlook.”

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes