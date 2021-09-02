Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty for Portugal 

Cristiano Ronaldo's 15th-minute penalty miss grabbed all the headlines, as the Portuguese captain had his spot-kick saved by Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. With 109 goals to his name for his country, Ronaldo could have become the most decorated goalkeeper in the history of international football if he managed to put the ball into the back of the net from the penalty spot.

PENALTY SAVED!



Gavin Bazunu saves from Ronaldo’s penalty and it is still level 🙌



Incredible drama in the early stages here 😬#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #PORIRL pic.twitter.com/L6qz4FYeSU — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 1, 2021

However, Manchester City goalkeeper Bazunu dived to his right brilliantly to deny the Manchester United man, as he produced a moment of magic to keep the scores level. Portugal and Republic of Ireland are currently looking to pip one another to an important three points in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but Ronaldo's pursuit of the international record is more than just an intriguing sub-plot.

Currently, the scores are tied 0-0, but with a sizable chunk of the game left to play, Ronaldo could well inspire Portugal to victory and write his name in the history books by getting on the scoresheet.

7 - Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score from the penalty spot for Portugal for the first time in his last seven attempts, since failing to convert against Iran at the 2018 World Cup. Fluffed. pic.twitter.com/ZZm1heJTjR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2021

