Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo misses penalty for Portugal 

Cristiano Ronaldo's 15th-minute penalty miss grabbed all the headlines, as the Portuguese captain had his spot-kick saved by Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. With 109 goals to his name for his country, Ronaldo could have become the most decorated goalkeeper in the history of international football if he managed to put the ball into the back of the net from the penalty spot.
However, Manchester City goalkeeper Bazunu dived to his right brilliantly to deny the Manchester United man, as he produced a moment of magic to keep the scores level. Portugal and Republic of Ireland are currently looking to pip one another to an important three points in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, but Ronaldo's pursuit of the international record is more than just an intriguing sub-plot.
Currently, the scores are tied 0-0, but with a sizable chunk of the game left to play, Ronaldo could well inspire Portugal to victory and write his name in the history books by getting on the scoresheet.
