Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo misses Portugal team training ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo missed Portugal's training session on Wednesday ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo had an upset stomach and missed the training session for that reason. The Portuguese football federation has confirmed the issue. The severity of Ronaldo's medical problem is unclear.

Portugal's hopes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup rely heavily on Ronaldo. While the player hasn't been in his best form for Manchester United, scoring only three goals and providing two assists in 16 games, he remains the 2016 European Champion's biggest bet for a successful outing in Qatar.

Portugal are set to play a friendly against Nigeria on 18 November in a bid to prepare for the football extravaganza.

Fernando Santos' side will start their journey in the tournament on 24 November against Ghana. They will also play Uruguay and South Korea on 29 November and 2 December in Group H, respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo has made 17 appearances in the World Cup across four editions between 2006 and 2018.

Former Manchester United star opened up on Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club

Cristiano Ronaldo recently sat down for an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. While the entire segment is yet to be released, snippets of it have already shaken up the football world.

Ronaldo has made claims about the club, the coach, and his former teammates. Jesse Lingard, who played with the Portuguese at Old Trafford last season, has now shared his take on the same.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the Nottingham Forest attacker said (via The Manchester Evening News):

"It’s his [Ronaldo’s] situation, I dealt with my own situation with the club. Also, we kept it behind closed doors but we still ended on good terms of course, so I support the club."

Lingard added:

"But that’s his situation. I don’t know what’s been said or what’s happened between him and the manager - that’s not my place to say. I can’t really comment on something I don’t know too much on. It’s his situation and that’s how he’s dealing with it.

"Football’s crazy sometimes. Ronaldo is the greatest player in the world and he must be hurting but like I say I can’t comment on that situation at the moment.”

