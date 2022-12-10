Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo named on the bench again as Portugal name starting line-up to face Morocco in FIFA World Cup QF

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has decided to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out yet again from his team's starting XI for the FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against Morocco.

Diogo Costa starts in goal for Santos' team. Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Pepe, and Raphael Guerreiro have been named in the back four.

Próxima Jornada @ProximaJornada1 PORTUGAL STARTING XI:



Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Guerreiro, Rúben Neves, Otávio, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix and Gonçalo Ramos. PORTUGAL STARTING XI:Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Guerreiro, Rúben Neves, Otávio, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, João Félix and Gonçalo Ramos. https://t.co/AUcU7LtaCg

Ruben Neves, Otavio, and Bernardo Silva are in midfield. Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, and Goncalo Ramos have been named in attack by Santos.

Portugal are coming into the contest on the back of a 6-1 win against Switzerland. Morocco, meanwhile, defeated Spain via penalties in their Round of 16 clash. Walid Regragui's side are still unbeaten in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Portugal did better without Cristiano Ronaldo in their lineup during FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland

Portugal Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Portugal coach Fernando Santos' decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Switzerland paid off. He fielded Goncalo Ramos as the replacement.

The 21-year-old Benfica starlet bagged a hat-trick, becoming the first player in the 2022 World Cup to do so. He also became the first player since Miroslav Klose in 2002 to score a hat-trick in his first World Cup start.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Há um Mundial que Portugal já ganhou: o dos adeptos! Incrível o apoio e o carinho que temos sentido de tantos portugueses (e não só!) aqui no Catar, tão longe da nossa pátria. Continuem a apoiar nos bons e nos maus momentos, tudo faremos para retribuir com vitórias! Força, Há um Mundial que Portugal já ganhou: o dos adeptos! Incrível o apoio e o carinho que temos sentido de tantos portugueses (e não só!) aqui no Catar, tão longe da nossa pátria. Continuem a apoiar nos bons e nos maus momentos, tudo faremos para retribuir com vitórias! Força,🇵🇹🙏🏽 https://t.co/LKSTQ9W3FB

Apart from Ramos, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, and Rafael Leao also got on the scoresheet for the 2016 UEFA Euro champions.

Ronaldo came on as a second-half substitute during that emphatic win. While he also found the back of the net, his effort was chalked off due to offside.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes