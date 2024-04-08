Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo receives straight red card after elbowing Al-Hilal star, mocks referee as he walks off

During the Saudi Super Cup semifinal, Cristiano Ronaldo elbowed an Al-Hilal opponent, earning him a red card, which sent him off. This came following the legendary forward's frustration after a goal for Al-Nassr was disallowed.

Otavio found the net, but the goal was disallowed as Ronaldo was deemed to be offside. He did not take it kindly, vehemently disagreeing with this decision and arguing with the referee, who showed him his first yellow card.

In the 86th minute, Ronaldo elbowed an Al-Hilal player out of rage on the touchline and received a straight red card for this. The forward looked as though he would punch the referee momentarily, as he raised his fist:

As he eventually walked off the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen mocking the referee by asking the crowd to clap for the official.

Al-Nassr were reduced to 10 men and already behind 2-0. However, they did manage to rally for a very late consolation goal in the 98th minute, as Sadio Mane added to the scoresheet and the game ended 2-1. Al-Hilal have now advanced to the final, where they will take on Al-Ittihad.

As for Cristiano Ronaldo, it is uncertain what punishments he may face for his actions towards the referee, but a one-match ban is certainly underway, following the red card.

