Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United training after son's death

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted arriving at Manchester United's Carrington training complex earlier today, just two days after the tragic death of his baby boy. The 37-year-old did not feature in the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield but has now returned to training ahead of the club's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

The Portuguese star received an outpouring of love and support after he revealed the news on his social media platforms two days ago. In the Premier League encounter against Liverpool, both sets of fans joined forces with a minute's applause in the 7th-minute as a sign of respect, a gesture that was well received by the football fraternity.

Ronaldo will look to make a swift return to the starting XI for Manchester United as they prepare to lock horns with an Arsenal side that is desperately out of form at the moment.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian