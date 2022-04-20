×
Create
Notifications

Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United training after son's death

Cristiano Ronaldo was rocked by the death of his baby son earlier this week
Cristiano Ronaldo was rocked by the death of his baby son earlier this week
Vishal Subramanian
Vishal Subramanian
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified Apr 20, 2022 06:33 PM IST
News

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted arriving at Manchester United's Carrington training complex earlier today, just two days after the tragic death of his baby boy. The 37-year-old did not feature in the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield but has now returned to training ahead of the club's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to #mufc training today.

The Portuguese star received an outpouring of love and support after he revealed the news on his social media platforms two days ago. In the Premier League encounter against Liverpool, both sets of fans joined forces with a minute's applause in the 7th-minute as a sign of respect, a gesture that was well received by the football fraternity.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United training #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Ronaldo will look to make a swift return to the starting XI for Manchester United as they prepare to lock horns with an Arsenal side that is desperately out of form at the moment.

Also Read Article Continues below

More to come on Sportskeeda...

Edited by Vishal Subramanian

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी