Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Liverpool vs Manchester United due to son's death

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel to Anfield to face Liverpool due to the sad demise of his young son. The Portuguese attacker confirmed in an emotional statement yesterday that his baby boy passed away as the world of football rallied to his support.

Earlier today, Manchester United confirmed in an official statement that Ronaldo will not be involved as he takes time off to deal with such a devastating loss. The statement read:

"Everybody at Manchester United and indeed the football world is sending love to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family, after the club legend made a heart-breaking announcement on Monday evening.

"Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy.

Cristiano, we are all thinking of you and sending strength to the family."

Manchester United to face high-flying Liverpool without the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's absence will be a massive blow for Manchester United

In Ronaldo's absence, the likes of Anthony Elanga, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are expected to start upfront for Manchester United against Liverpool. Despite the Portuguese superstar's absence, there have been reports that the Anfield faithful are planning a minute's applause in the 7th-minute as a gesture of support.

Ronaldo's emotional statement was met with an outpouring of love, as fans across the world rallied to the 37-year-old's support. His statement read:

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

Also Read: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Liverpool tonight?

Edited by Vishal Subramanian