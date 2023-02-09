Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 500th league goal of his career as he gives Al-Nassr lead against Al-Wehda

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the fifth footballer to score 500 league goals.

The Portuguese star achieved the feat after netting the opening goal for Al-Nassr in the 21st minute against Al-Wehda on Thursday night (February 9) in the Saudi Pro League. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward joins the list, which also includes the legendary Pele, Ferenc Puskas, Josef Bican, and Romario.

B/R Football @brfootball CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS 500TH LEAGUE GOAL CRISTIANO RONALDO SCORES HIS 500TH LEAGUE GOAL 💥 https://t.co/utUjYJIjCA

He is now just 14 goals away from getting level with Puskas, but it would take him time to reach Pele, who is leading the list with 604 league goals. Ronaldo's main rival this decade, Lionel Messi, is not far behind as the Paris Saint-Germain star sits on 490 goals.

The Argentine has been in fine form this season and could edge closer if Ronaldo does not find his goal-scoring form in Saudi Arabia.

GOAL @goal 500 LEAGUE GOALS FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO 500 LEAGUE GOALS FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO 🐐 https://t.co/xpn1oEpleE

Today's goal was just the second in the league for Cristiano Ronaldo, with the previous one coming from the spot last week in the 2-2 draw at Al-Fateh. Messi, meanwhile, has 10 goals in 18 Ligue 1 games this season.

