BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 64th hat-trick as Al-Nassr thrash Al-Tai in Saudi Pro League

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational hat-trick as Luis Castro's team ran away with a 5-1 win in their SPL home clash against Al-Tai on Saturday, March 30.

The game was closely contested in the first half. Otavio gave the hosts the lead in the 20th minute before Virgil Misidjan restored parity with a stunning strike in the 22nd minute. Misidjan, however, was sent off in the 36th minute. Abdulrahman Ghareeb scored a stunning header in the injury time of the first half (45+7') to put the hosts back in front.

While the second half started in a competitive manner, Al-Nassr soon took advantage of their extra man. Ronaldo scored his first in the 64th minute from a Sadio Mane cross. The Portugal captain showcased his predatory movement inside the box before side-footing a half-volleyed finish that oozed class.

Ronaldo's second came three minutes later. The 39-year-old adjusted his positioning brilliantly before capitalizing on Al-Tai's defensive error to make it 4-1 (67'). The game's fate was already decided. However, Ronaldo was not done yet as he netted a header in the 87th minute. He has now scored 64 hat-tricks in his remarkable professional career.

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 882 career goals and is closing in on becoming the first player in history to score 900 professional goals. This season, the Portugal captain has netted 33 goals in 34 appearances, including 26 in 23 Saudi Pro League games. Ronaldo also has 11 assists across competitions, nine in the SPL.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo's performance against Al-Tai

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals against Al-Tai from three shots on target, a measure of his lethal finishing prowess. He completed 26 passes, including five key passes.

Ronaldo played two successful crosses and one long ball as well. He created two big chances, one of which was a spectacular left-footed cross which Mohammed Maran headed wide of the target.

Al-Alami return to action on Tuesday, April 2 to play Abha in a Saudi Pro League away clash. Luis Castro's team are second in the table with 59 points from 25 matches, 12 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal.