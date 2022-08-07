Create
Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo benched for Manchester United's Premier League opener

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League
Vishal Subramanian
Modified Aug 07, 2022 05:39 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo has been benched for Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game in charge of Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar didn't feature for the Lions' share of the Red Devils' pre-season tour, citing personal issues but has been benched despite Anthony Martial's injury, as speculation surrounding his uncertain future continues to ramble on.

Confirmed: today's United line-up ✔#MUFC || #MUNBHA

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho will start in attack, while Ronaldo will have to settle for a place on the bench, among others.

Manchester United's official starting XI against Brighton: David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen

Today's the day.Our 2022/23 #PL campaign starts now! 👊🔴#MUFC || #MUNBHA

