Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Portugal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Ghana

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the starting lineup for Portugal in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Ghana in Group H.

Diogo Costa has started in goal for the 2016 European champions. Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, and Raphael Guerreiro complete the back four for Fernando Santos' side.

Ruben Neves is in midfield along with Bruno Fernandes and Otavio. Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, and Cristiano Ronaldo are in attack for Portugal.

Ronaldo is making his fifth appearance in the FIFA World Cup. He has played in four different editions of the tournament between 2006 and 2018.

In 17 games, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored seven goals and provided two assists.

Ronaldo has been subject to off-field issues leading up to the tournament in Qatar. His contract with Manchester United was recently mutually terminated.

However, the 37-year-old remains one of his country's leading players and is the current captain. His recent performances and antics have garnered a lot of unwanted attention.

Ronaldo has the stage set for him once again to shut the critics up. While the legendary attacker still has enough football left in him to set the greatest sporting event on earth on fire, that remains to be seen.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain in the opening game of the 2018 World Cup.

