BREAKING: Erik ten Hag provides update on Lisandro Martinez after Manchester United star went off injured in West Ham win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that centre-back Lisandro Martinez's injury looks bad. The Argentine went off injured in the second half of the 3-0 Premier League win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday (Februry 4).

Ten Hag said that he's awaiting the diagnosis but is not optimistic, as the early signs do not look good, saying via BBC:

"It seems bad. We have to wait and make the right diagnosis. At this moment, we are very sad. Hopefully, it is not too bad, but we can only pray. It looks like he has to sit some games out injured again."

The Argentine defender was out of action since September and only returned last month. The start against West Ham United was his third since making his return.

Lisandro Martinez was taken off in Manchester United's win

Manchester United fans were left worried last week after Lisandro Martinez was spotted with an ice pack on the bench. Erik ten Hag said that the substitution was just precautious. He was quoted by the club's website as saying:

"It was a precaution. I took him off because, actually I had to sub Rasmus (Hojlund) because he was dead with all his running!

"But, then, we needed an extra header, but, also for Licha, I think he is a long way out. We brought Harry on for (an) extra header and Omari Forson for Rasmus."

Manchester United have Harry Maguire back in the squad and the Englishman started on Sunday in the win over West Ham.

Young forward Rasmus Hojlund scored on his 21st birthday to open the scoring before Alejandro Garnacho scored either side of the break to confirm the result. The win takes United to sixth in the standings, with 38 points from 23 games, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, who are 1-0 down at Arsenal inside 15 minutes.

