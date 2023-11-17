BREAKING: Everton handed 10-point penalty after alleged breaches in PL profit and sustainability rules

Premier League club Everton have been handed a 10-point penalty for allegedly breaching the league's profit & sustainability rules.

This is as per The Athletic's David Ornstein, who posted the news via his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The ruling is set to apply to the Merseyside club with immediate effect, meaning they will drop into the relegation zone with four points. The club are likely to appeal the decision soon.

The Toffees have earned 14 points from their 12 games so far, winning four, drawing two and losing six. They were 14th in the table before the ruling and will now be docked 10 points and drop down to 19th in the Premier League. They will avoid 20th place only by virtue of a comfortably superior goal difference compared to rock-bottom Sheffield United.

Despite the ruling, experts and fans have backed Sean Dyche's side to avoid relegation this season with two-thirds of the campaign still left. However, each game will carry added weightage.

The Merseysiders will host Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture on November 26.

Everton release official statement in response to 10-point deduction

Following the ruling by the Premier League's independent commission, Everton were charged for violating the league's profit and sustainability rules. As a punishment, they were handed a 10-point deduction.

In the aftermath, the Toffees have released an official statement (via Fabrizio Romano) about the decision, expressing their 'shock' and 'disappointment' at the ruling.

Excerpts from the statement read:

"Everton Football Club is both shocked and disappointed by the ruling of the Premier League's Commission.

"The Club believes that the Commission has imposed a wholly disproportionate and unjust sporting sanction.

"Both the harshness and the severity of the sanction imposed by the Commission are neither fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted.

"Everton cannot comment on this matter any further until the appeal process has concluded."

The Toffees are expected to submit their appeal early next week as they look to resolve the matter with utmost urgency.

As of now, they will drop five places in the Premier League and will fall to 19th with four points.