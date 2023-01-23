Breaking: Everton sack Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard has been sacked as Everton manager following the Toffees' 2-0 defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League at the weekend, according to The Athletic.

Lampard, who previously managed Derby County and Chelsea, took charge of Everton in January 2022. Having replaced Rafael Benitez, he managed to steer the club out of the relegation zone last season.

However, things did not go according to plan for the former England midfielder this term. The Toffees have managed to win just three of their 20 Premier League matches under him this campaign.

Everton currently find themselves sitting 19th in the league table with just 15 points to their name. With the club facing the risk of suffering relegation, they have pulled the plug on the 44-year-old.

The Merseyside-based club notably backed the former Chelsea manager last summer, adding nine new players to their ranks. Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil, and Neil Maupay were among the players he signed ahead of the season.

Lampard also reportedly played a key role in convincing Arnaut Danjuma to opt for a loan move to Goodison Park this month. While the Dutchman is expected to complete the transfer soon, the manager will no longer be at the club.

Who will replace Lampard at Everton?

The Goodison Park outfit have reportedly begun the hunt for a new manager, having pulled the plug on the Englishman. It now remains to be seen who will be tasked with helping the club survive relegation this term.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo is among those linked with the vacant job at the Merseyside club. Sean Dyche, who has been without a club since leaving Burnley last year, is also a potential option.

