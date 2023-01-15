Breaking: Ex-Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu rushed to hospital after collapsing due to suspected heart attack

Former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu has been rushed to hospital after collapsing due to a suspected heart attack. The Zambian retired from football in October due to a hereditary heart condition.

The Zambian Observer reports that the 24-year-old fell in the car he was driving. A samaritan spotted Mwepu and rushed him to a medical facility. His vehicle is said to have been swerving, alerting observers to the former Brighton player potentially panicking.

A source was quoted as saying:

“Mwepu was driving along Great North Road near Kabangwe area, he was heading out of town.

“So, its like he started having obviously heart issues. When he started having cardiac arrest. He started driving zig zag, so, the vehicle that was just driving behind him, when they saw kuti sa enza mushe uyu muntu(his not driving safely).

“Then he eventually parked, and came out of the vehicle and fell."

Mwepu was appointed as Brighton U9s coach just last month after he was forced to retire due to his heart condition. He featured in the Premier League and the Champions League during his short career. The Zambian played for Brighton and Austrian sides RB Salzburg and FC Liefering.

