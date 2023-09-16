Breaking: Ex-Manchester United star Danny Welbeck gives Brighton lead with opening goal at Old Trafford 

Danny Welbeck has opened his account for Brighton & Hove Albion this season with a goal against his former side Manchester United on Saturday, September 16. The Englishman was left unmarked inside the box and slotted in from close range at Old Trafford.

Adam Lallana played a crucial role in the goal by running toward the ball when it was crossed into the box. The former Liverpool man jumped over to put Victor Lindelof off-guard and helpless.

Casemiro and Scott McTominay were also present inside the box but were unable to catch Welbeck, who was making a brilliant run into the box.

Diago Dalot was marking Kaoru Mitoma at the far post but tried his best to close down Welbeck at the very end. However, neither the defender nor goalkeeper Andre Onana could get to the Brighton striker, and he slotted it in comfortably.

Brighton were leading Manchester United 1-0 in the 37th minute at the time of writing.