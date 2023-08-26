BREAKING: FIFA suspend Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities after incident with Jennifer Hermoso

FIFA have announced that Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has been suspended following his incident with Jennifer Hermoso. He has been handed an initial 90-day ban after disciplinary proceedings were started.

The football governing body have stated that the ban starts immediately. The chairman of FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio of Colombia, took the decision.

They said in a statement:

"The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio (Colombia), in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level. This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24."

The announcement comes just a day after Rubiales refused to resign from his post and claimed that he was being framed by the footballer.

Spanish football federation defend Luis Rubiales and threaten legal action against Jennifer Hermoso

The Spanish football federation have released a statement and claimed that it was Jennifer Hermoso who initiated the kiss on stage. They added that the footballer was spreading lies in the media to defame the president after the incident at the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

Rubiales also stated on Friday that he asked for permission to kiss Hermoso after she hugged him. He added that he was not going to resign over a peck and was applauded by the audience, which consisted of both the Men's team and Women's team coaches.