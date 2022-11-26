Breaking: FIFA World Cup Golden Boot leader Enner Valencia stretchered off due to injury during Ecuador vs Netherlands

Ecuador captain Enner Valencia was stretchered off the field during his team's clash against the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup.

Valencia is currently the top scorer of the tournament with three goals to his name. After finding the back of the net twice against Qatar on the opening matchday of the competition, Valencia also found the back of the net against the Dutch.

Cody Gakpo put the Dutch in front in the sixth minute of the game. The PSV Eindhoven attacker has now scored in both games for Louis van Gaal's team.

B/R Football @brfootball Enner Valencia has scored Ecuador's last six World Cup goals Enner Valencia has scored Ecuador's last six World Cup goals 🇪🇨 https://t.co/DQ7yu0UaOh

Valencia, however, proved his mettle on the world stage yet again as he equalized in the 49th minute.

Pervis Estupinan's low drive was kept out by Andries Noppert as the tallest goalkeeper of the FIFA World Cup pulled out a stunning stop by getting down low.

However, an alert Enner Valencia was lurking and made no mistake in slotting the ball home past the 6' 8" tall custodian.

B/R Football @brfootball



He’s the first player to reach three goals this World Cup Enner Valencia was stretchered off in the 90th minute against the NetherlandsHe’s the first player to reach three goals this World Cup Enner Valencia was stretchered off in the 90th minute against the Netherlands 😕He’s the first player to reach three goals this World Cup https://t.co/OO3juoP0Rm

That said, Gustavo Alfaro will be worried about Valencia's fitness after the player was stretchered off.

Considering their performances in the first two matches, Ecuador can be considered one of the dark horses for the FIFA World Cup.

Enner Valencia's potential absence will have a massive impact on the team.

Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group A in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ecuador Netherlands Qatar Senegal 22 votes