BREAKING: France forward Karim Benzema announces international retirement 

Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football. The Real Madrid star hung his boots on his 35th birthday.

The France forward sat out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a thigh injury days before the tournament kicked off. Didier Deschamps, along with the team's doctor, Franck Le Gall, reportedly decided not to keep the forward with the squad and asked him to return to the country.

J’ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin. J’ai fait les efforts et les erreurs qu’il fallait pour être là où je suis aujourd’hui et j’en suis fier !J’ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin. #Nueve J’ai fait les efforts et les erreurs qu’il fallait pour être là où je suis aujourd’hui et j’en suis fier ! J’ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin. #Nueve https://t.co/7LYEzbpHEs

Announcing his decision on his social media handles, Benzema posted:

"I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending."

Benzema made his France debut in March 2007 and played 97 times, while scoring 37 goals.

Karim Benzema and France coach Didier Deschamps lock horns?

Karim Benzema has reportedly fallen out with France coach Didier Deschamps after the forward was asked to leave the FIFA World Cup camp. The forward reportedly wanted to stay with the squad after they decided not to bring in a replacement.

The coach spoke about the possibility of bringing Benzema back for the FIFA World Cup final and said:

"I have players who have been injured before. Karim is one of them. The last to be injured is Lucas Hernandez. Since then, I have 24 players to manage. Asking the question vis-à-vis (with regard to) these players, it's awkward to say the least, if not a little more. The group is there."

He added:

"I don't care about invitations from players, former players or injured players. I don't know who will be there. We had a group at the start and who, from what happened... We lost three, with Nkunku at the beginning. They were part of the beginning of the adventure. They will be 24 important players for France tomorrow."

Reports suggest French president Emmanuel Macron invited Karim Benzema to be at the FIFA World Cup final, but the forward rejected the offer.

