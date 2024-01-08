Breaking: German legend Franz Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German legend Franz Beckenbauer has passed away at the age of 78, his family has revealed. The 78-year-old had been battling with ill health for a while before he finally gave up the ghost.

Nicknamed Der Kaiser, Beckenbauer is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in history to have graced professional football. The Bayern Munich great revolutionised how central defenders played, and is widely credited for modern-day defending.

Beckenbauer came through the youth setup of Bayern Munich before rising to become a key player for the club. He won the European Cup in three consecutive years between 1974 and 1976, becoming the first player to ever do so.

Franz Beckenbauer also won 10 other major titles with Bayern Munich between 1964 and 1977. The German great won the Bundesliga in 1981 with Hamburger SV as well.

At international level, he is one of only three men in history to have won the FIFA World Cup as a player and as a manager. His triumph as a player came in 1974, and merely 16 years later, he won it as a manager.

Franz Beckenbauer won the Ballon d'Or in 1972 and 1976, and finished among the top three thrice. The legend of football made his mark in Germany and the USA as a player, but his legacy extends far beyond the borders of these countries.