BREAKING: Gianni Infantino confirms 2034 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by Saudi Arabia

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced Saudi Arabia as the undisputed host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup. With Australia backing out last minute and the bid deadline being unexpectedly fast-tracked, the desert kingdom emerged as the solitary bidder.

The timeline for hosting responsibilities has been a topic of global attention. The baton is currently with North America, Canada, and Mexico for the 2026 installment. It will then move to Morocco in Africa and then split between Portugal and Spain in Europe, graced by special matches in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

The 2034 edition, as announced on Instagram by Infantino, is now locked in for Saudi Arabia:

According to The Independent, the Arabian bid has triggered some apprehension among domestic football leagues worldwide. Saudi Arabia's extreme climate is not only a potential obstacle for the players but also threatens to throw the regular footballing schedule into disarray.

The Saudi Arabian appointment does more than just raise concerns over logistical issues, player welfare, and human rights. With the World Cup returning to the Gulf barely a dozen years after Qatar, FIFA is arguably making a potent statement about its strategic alliances.

FIFA World Cup transitions from Qatar to North America in 2026

Emerging from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, marked by sweltering conditions and chaotic scheduling, the next stage is set to be in North America, Canada, and Mexico.

The FIFA World Cup has previously charted courses through Brazil in 2014 and Russia in 2018. After raising concerns and breaking molds in the Persian Gulf, the next installment switches continents and redefines the tournament's structure.

FIFA have clear intentions of breaking new grounds, as evidenced by the 2026 World Cup's innovative hosting approach. For the first time, three nations - the United States, Canada, and Mexico - will jointly host the footballing tournament.

Triumphing over Morocco's bid, the North American trio will enjoy an automatic qualification perk in the FIFA World Cup. The array of 16 host cities is spread across the trio, including 11 in the United States, two in Canada, and three in Mexico. The 2026 edition of the Mundial promises to be a geographic spectacle.

Add to this the expansion from 32 to a whopping 48 teams. This will see the event transform into a 39-day football marathon — an additional week compared to traditional formats. The tournament is set to kick off on June 11, 2026, culminating on July 19, 2026.