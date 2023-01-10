Breaking: Hugo Lloris announces retirement from international football

Hugo Lloris has announced his retirement from international football. The Tottenham Hotspur star enjoyed a glittering career for Les Bleus. He was the captain of the team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Lloris also wore the armband for Didier Deschamps' side, who finished runner-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month. However, defeat to Argentina would be Lloris' last dance on the international stage.

The 36-year-old leaves behind an immense legacy. He represented Les Bleus 145 times since making his debut in 2008. He kept 53 clean sheets in his 13,089-minute-long international career.

Hugo Lloris is also the most capped player in the history of French football. A reliable servant of the national team, Lloris has been pivotal in Les Bleus' success over the last decade. His rock-solid performances between the sticks gave France a huge boost.

Lloris, however, will continue his club career with Tottenham Hotspur. He has also represented OGC Nice and Olympique Lyon in club football.

The player's absence will force Deschamps to look elsewhere for France's goalkeeping duties. The likes of Alphonse Areola and Mike Maignan are strong candidates to replace Lloris in the long term.

How Hugo Lloris has fared this season?

Hugo Lloris has appeared 23 appearances across Tottenham Hotspur this season, keeping seven clean sheets. That includes two shutouts in six UEFA Champions League games.

Meanwhile, in international football, the Spurs custodian played nine games for France in 2022, including six at the World Cup in Qatar. His only clean sheet during this period came in the 2-0 win over surprise semifinalists Morocco in the semifinals.

However, Lloris' bid to lift successive World Cups was foiled by Argentina, who beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final following a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time.

