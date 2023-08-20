Breaking: Lionel Messi becomes most decorated footballer of all time after winning first-ever Inter Miami trophy

Lionel Messi was once again the star of the show for Inter Miami as he spearheaded his side to the Leagues Cup after a thrilling penalty shootout against Nashville. The Argentina captain broke the deadlock with a stunning long-range strike in the first half, but his goal was canceled out by Fafa Picault after the interval, who slotted home from close range to restore parity.

With the scores level after 90 minutes, the game headed into penalties. Messi calmly slotted home his penalty to get Inter Miami up and running in the shootout and after 22 spot-kicks that saw just two misses, the game was decided 10-9 in favor of the away side.

By spearheading his side to victory, Messi got his hands on the 44th trophy of his career - and the first of his Inter Miami tenure - making him the most decorated footballer of all time.

