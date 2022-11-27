Breaking: Lionel Messi equals Diego Maradona's FIFA World Cup goal tally for Argentina after long-range strike against Mexico

Lionel Messi has equalled fellow Argentine great late Diego Maradona's tally of eight goals at the FIFA World Cup after his long-range strike against Mexico on Saturday (November 26).

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is now the joint-second highest goalscorer in World Cup history for Argentina, alongside Maradona and Guillermo Stabile. Both Maradona and Messi reached their tally of eight World Cup goals from 21 outings.

Messi is now two goals behind former AS Roma and Fiorentina forward Gabriel Batistuta, who is Argentina's leading goalscorer at the World Cup.

Messi's opening goal against Mexico at the Lusail Stadium is key to Argentina's chances of progressing to the knockouts.

The two-time world champions had suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening game. Messi opened the scoring from the spot, but Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals to end Argentina's 36-game unbeaten run.

With their 2-0 win against Mexico, Argentina have climbed to second in the standings and are a point behind Poland, whom they face in their final group game. Enzo Fernandez added a late second for the Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi to inspire Argentina to FIFA World Cup title?

Diego Maradona guided Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986. The Albiceleste have since not won international football's biggest prize since then, with their final appearance in 2014 being their best effort.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be Lionel Messi's last chance of helping his nation win the tournament for the third time.

Eight years ago, Lionel Messi's Argentina lost to Germany in the final at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. The Albiceleste captain, though, is determined to take the reigning Copa America champions all the way in Qatar, having scored twice in as many games.

The result of Argentina's final group game against Poland could determine who finishes top of the group and avoid a group winner in the Round of 32.

