Breaking: Lionel Messi leads the line as Argentina name starting XI for FIFA World Cup game against Saudi Arabia

Skipper Lionel Messi will lead Argentina’s all-star attack in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Group C rivals Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, 22 November.

Two-time world champions Argentina are coming into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in great form. La Albicelste have not tasted defeat in their last 36 matches and bagged an emphatic 5-0 victory over UAE in their final preparatory match before the tournament.

Coach Lionel Scaloni have selected a strong XI for the clash against Saudi Arabia, sporting some of the best players in the business. Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi will unsurprisingly lead the team, joining Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez in the attack.

ESPN Argentina @ESPNArgentina ¡ASÍ VA LA SELECCIÓN ARGENTINA!



El 11 que definió Scaloni para debutar en el Mundial frente a Arabia Saudita. ¿Estás de acuerdo con el equipo?



#ESPNQatarEnStarPlus

Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, and Alejandro Gomez will form the three-man midfield. Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, and Nicolas Taglifico will shape the four-man rearguard ahead of Emiliano Martinez’s goal.

Argentina lineup against Saudi Arabia (4-3-3):

Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Taglifico; De Paul, Paredes, Gomez; Messi, Martinez, Di Maria;

Lionel Messi offers positive fitness update ahead of FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia

Speaking to the press ahead of his team’s FIFA World Cup opener on Tuesday, Lionel Messi provided a positive health update. Alleviating fears that he was carrying an ankle injury, Messi declared that he was gearing up to fulfill his World Cup dream.

GOAL @goal A smiley Lionel Messi A smiley Lionel Messi 😁 https://t.co/d0tkjDNMA6

The PSG superstar said (via GOAL):

“I have no issues whatsoever. I heard there were rumors about having to miss part of the training or training a part of the training, no, it's just precautions. Nothing strange or out of the ordinary.

“I haven't done anything different, I just took care of myself. I have worked as I have done throughout my entire career. This is a special moment, most likely my last World Cup. My last opportunity to make my dream, our dream a reality.”

