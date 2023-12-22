BREAKING: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami confirm the signing of former Barcelona star Luis Suarez

Inter Miami have confirmed that Luis Suarez has joined Lionel Messi at DRV PNK Stadium.

Suarez, 36, had long been linked with a move to the Herons to reunite with former Barcelona teammates Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba. The Uruguayan forward has left Brazilian outfit Gremio.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Suarez has signed a one-year deal with Inter Miami with the option of a further year. It means the veteran forward will link back up with Messi with whom he achieved massive success at Camp Nou.

David Beckham's co-owned Herons confirmed the news with a post on their official X (formerly Twitter) account. It shows four boys wearing the kits of all four of Vice City's Barca legends with the caption:

"Welcome Luis Suarez, to the dream of Miami."

Suarez is regarded as one of the greatest strikers in European football history. He bagged 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 games while at Barca. He won 12 major trophies during his six-year stay at Camp Nou. The Uruguayan was also a hit at Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

Inter Miami have built their team around Lionel Messi following his arrival in the summer. Busquets and Alba quickly joined him and he now reunites with Suarez at DRV PNK Stadium.

Lionel Messi hit out at Barcelona over Luis Suarez's departure

Lionel Messi became good friends with Luis Suarez at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi was furious with Barca when they decided to part ways with Luis Suarez in 2020. During their six years together, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner built a strong connection with the prolific striker.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner felt Suarez was unjustifiably pushed out of the Camp Nou door. He wrote on Instagram at the time (via talkSPORT):

"You deserved the goodbye for what you are: one of the most important players in the club's history, achieving important things both as a group and individually."

Messi vented his frustrations further by insisting that he wasn't surprised with Barca's decision. He wished his close friend well:

"And not to get kicked out like they did. But the truth is that at this point nothing surprises me. I wish you all the best in this new challenge. I love you very much.”

Suarez joined Atletico Madrid in a reported €9 million deal and he continued his red-hot goalscoring form with Diego Simeone's side. He posted 34 goals and six assists in 83 games at the Wanda Metropolitano.

