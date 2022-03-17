Breaking: Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah benched for crucial Arsenal clash

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is only fit enough for a place on the bench for the Reds' crucial Premier League encounter against Arsenal. The Egyptian maestro took a nasty blow to his left foot in the 2-0 win against Brighton last week and was substituted with around 30 minutes left on the clock.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Salah would be involved in the matchday squad, but the 29-year-old was widely expected to start given the magnitude of the fixture. However, the German tactician has opted to err on the side of caution, with Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota starting up front for the Reds.

Liverpool starting XI against Arsenal (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Arsenal @Arsenal TEAM NEWS



Martinelli starts

Xhaka in midfield

Gabriel in defence



LET'S GO GOONERS



