Breaking: Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah benched for crucial Arsenal clash

Mohamed Salah will look to make an impact off the bench against Arsenal
Mohamed Salah will look to make an impact off the bench against Arsenal
Modified Mar 17, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is only fit enough for a place on the bench for the Reds' crucial Premier League encounter against Arsenal. The Egyptian maestro took a nasty blow to his left foot in the 2-0 win against Brighton last week and was substituted with around 30 minutes left on the clock.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Salah would be involved in the matchday squad, but the 29-year-old was widely expected to start given the magnitude of the fixture. However, the German tactician has opted to err on the side of caution, with Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota starting up front for the Reds.

🟡 #ARSLIV 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴Here's how we line up to face @Arsenal tonight! 👊

Liverpool starting XI against Arsenal (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🇧🇷 Martinelli starts🇨🇭 Xhaka in midfield🇧🇷 Gabriel in defence🙌 LET'S GO GOONERS#ARSLIV https://t.co/nFCan4OPFE
