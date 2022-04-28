Breaking: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp extends contract until 2026

According to the reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has penned a contract extension at Anfield that will see him remain at the club until 2026. Liverpool are yet to officially confirm the news on their social media handles, but widespread reports have confirmed that the German tactician is set to remain in Merseyside for at least four more years.

While it initially looked like Klopp would walk away in 2024 after the expiry of his contract, Liverpool have managed to tie him down to another long-term deal as they aim to enjoy continued success under one of the greatest managers of the 21st century.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCLUSIVE: Jurgen Klopp has today signed a contract extension to keep him at Liverpool until 2026. 54yo German manager + his closest staff were on deals to 2024 & have now prolonged them by 2 years. Official confirmation not far off #LFC theathletic.com/news/jurgen-kl… EXCLUSIVE: Jurgen Klopp has today signed a contract extension to keep him at Liverpool until 2026. 54yo German manager + his closest staff were on deals to 2024 & have now prolonged them by 2 years. Official confirmation not far off @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Jurgen Klopp has today signed a contract extension to keep him at Liverpool until 2026. 54yo German manager + his closest staff were on deals to 2024 & have now prolonged them by 2 years. Official confirmation not far off @TheAthleticUK #LFC theathletic.com/news/jurgen-kl…

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup this season and have an FA Cup final against Chelsea to look forward to, while they are also in with a chance of winning the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League to complete a historic quadruple.

Liverpool FC @LFC 🗣 "We know we go there and it will be a tricky atmosphere for us and different from tonight." 🗣 "We know we go there and it will be a tricky atmosphere for us and different from tonight."

The good news just won't stop coming for the Anfield faithful, but can they finish the season on a high and cap off one of the greatest campaigns in English football history? Only time will tell.

More to come on Sportskeeda...

Edited by Vishal Subramanian