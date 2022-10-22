Breaking: Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara ruled out of Nottingham Forest clash due to ear infection

Thiago Alcantara has missed out on a place in Liverpool's matchday squad to face Nottingham Forest today (October 22) due to an ear infection.

Liverpool are set to lock horns with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the City Ground this afternoon. They will be keen to take their winning run in the league to three games, having defeated Manchester City and West Ham in their last two matches.

However, the Reds have received a major blow ahead of their clash against Steve Cooper's side. Thiago, who started each of their last four league games, is unavailable for match selection today.

The Spain international's absence stood out when Jurgen Klopp's side announced their squad for the match, which is less than an hour away. Some fans feared he might have suffered yet another injury.

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, though, Thiago is sidelined due to an ear infection. Klopp and Co. will be hopeful that the infection is not too serious and the midfielder can return to action soon.

Apart from Thiago, Darwin Nunez is also absent from Liverpool's matchday squad today. Klopp expressed concern over his fitness ahead of the game and it appears the striker is not fully fit to feature at the City Ground.

