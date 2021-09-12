Breaking: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott suffers horror injury against Leeds United

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was stretchered off the pitch after a mistimed tackle from Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk. The young Englishman was withdrawn in the 62nd minute of the game after a lengthy absence with a suspected broken ankle.

63' - Sad scenes here at Elland Road, as Harvey Elliott is stretchered off. Struijk has been shown a red card.



Elliott was impeded near the halfway line by Struijk and the players immediately stopped the game as the youngster went down after a malicious tackle. After a long delay, the Leeds United man was sent-off for his challenge and Elliott was replaced by Jordan Henderson, as the youngster was stretchered off the pitch to a standing ovation from both sets of supporters.

Elliott took to Instagram to confirm that he is conscious, as he left a heartfelt message to fans across the world for their love and support.

