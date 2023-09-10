BREAKING: Luis Rubiales resigns as Spanish FA president after Jennifer Hermoso controversy

Luis Rubiales has announced that he has resigned as the president of the Spanish FA. He was caught in a legal battle with Jennifer Hermoso after he had kissed the footballer after the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Rubiales said that he cannot continue working after getting suspended by FIFA, tellimg the England journalist:

"I have transmitted my resignation from the position of president of the RFEF. After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position."

His resignation comes just weeks after he had announced that the kiss was not going to end his reign as the Spanish FA president.

FIFA announced Luis Rubiales' suspension last month

FIFA Disciplinary Committee chairman Jorge Ivan Palacio of Colombia took the decision last month to suspend Luis Rubiales.

A statement from FIFA said that the Spaniard would get an initial 90-day ban pending further disciplinary proceedings. The statement read:

"The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio (Colombia), in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luīs Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level.

"This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24."

Rubiales has repeatedly reiterated that the kiss with Jennifer Hermoso was consensual, and the footballer had just made the most of the opportunity to defame him.