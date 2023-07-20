Breaking: Manchester United announce Bruno Fernandes as new club captain

Manchester United have named Bruno Fernandes as the new captain of the Red Devils on Thursday, July 20. The Portuguese star takes over the armband after Harry Maguire was stripped of the position.

Fernandes has been a key player for the Manchester club since joining them back in 2020 from Sporting CP. He has often served as the stand-in captain on occasions as well.

Confirming the decision, United in an official statement said:

"The Portuguese midfielder has already worn the armband for United on numerous occasions and Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he will now lead the team on a permanent basis."

"Fernandes has scored 64 goals and contributed 54 assists in just 185 games for the club since joining in 2020," it added further.

"As captain, the two-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year will continue to drive the highest standards throughout the squad as United push for success in the 2023/24 season and beyond," it concluded.

Fans will hope that the Portugal international can continue his rich vein of form next season as well after being awarded the captain's armband.

Bruno Fernandes was an integral part of the Manchester United side that won the Carabao Cup and finished third in the Premier League last season. Fernandes scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 59 matches across competitions.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised youngsters after friendly win

Manchester United managed to earn a 1-0 win against Olympique Lyon in their latest friendly game. Donny van de Beek scored the winner for the Red Devils in the second half of the game.

Reacting to the hard-fought win, manager Erik ten Hag stated that it was a mixed effort from the team's youngsters as well as the senior players. Ten Hag told the media after the game (via Manchester United's official website):

“It was a good mix between experience and young players. Donny's already very experienced, Fred a lot of experience. Jonny Evans, even more experience, and that, in the middle of the park, you can see the young lads that they can improve their game because they get coached and they accept it."

I think what they did very well was we work on a certain way to play and they transfer it to the pitch so I’m really happy and pleased with that," he added.

Manchester United have now won both of their friendly games, having defeated Leeds United 2-0 in the opening friendly of the season in Olso, Norway. Ten Hag's side are definitely on course in their preparation for the season.