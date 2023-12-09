Breaking: Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes set to miss Liverpool clash due to suspension 

In a significant blow to Manchester United, captain Bruno Fernandes will miss the crucial upcoming clash against Liverpool on Sunday (December 17) due to suspension. This development comes as a result of Fernandes accumulating five yellow cards in the Premier League this season.

This will leave manager Erik Ten Hag without one of his key players for a pivotal match at Anfield. The Portuguese attacking midfielder found himself on the brink of suspension, just one booking away from being sidelined. His predicament turned real during United's encounter with Bournemouth on Sunday, where he received his fifth yellow card of the season for tripping Adam Smith.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, lost the game 3-0. Goals from Dominik Solanke (5'), Philip Billing (68') and Marcos Senesi (73') piled on more misery for Erik ten Hag's side.

The timing of Fernandes' suspension could not be more challenging for Manchester United. The team faces a daunting schedule ahead, with the playmaker set to miss an important away game against Liverpool. Fernandes' absence in this match, particularly the high-stakes encounter with the Reds, will certainly pose a significant hurdle for Ten Hag's tactical approach.

Bruno Fernandes' role in the United squad has been pivotal since he joined the club in 2020. His leadership and creativity in midfield have been key to the team's performances. He has enjoyed an impressive three goals and three assists in 16 Premier League games for the club this season.

After facing Liverpool, Manchester United will take on West Ham United, for which Fernandes will be available. They also have a home fixture against an in-form Aston Villa side on the horizon.