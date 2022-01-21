BREAKING: Manchester United confirm break-in at Victor Lindelof's house during away win at Brentford

Manchester United have confirmed that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof's house during the club's away win at Brentford this week.

Ralf Rangnick's side bounced back from their draw against Aston Villa with a 3-1 victory over Brentford on Wednesday. Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

However, Manchester United have confirmed that an unfortunate incident took place during their trip to West London. The Old Trafford outfit have revealed that Lindelof's family were unharmed but 'shaken' after the incident. An official statement from the club read [via Simon Peach]:

"We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof’s house during the away game against Brentford. His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken."

"This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support. We encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the police."

Simon Peach @SimonPeach #MUFC statement: "We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof’s house during the away game against Brentford. His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken" #MUFC statement: "We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof’s house during the away game against Brentford. His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken"

Also Read Article Continues below

Lindelof played the full 90 minutes in Manchester United's 3-1 win against Brentford.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Nived Zenith