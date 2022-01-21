×
BREAKING: Manchester United confirm break-in at Victor Lindelof's house during away win at Brentford

Lindelof and his family has been the subject of an unfortunate incident
Dakir Mohammed Thanveer
ANALYST
Modified Jan 21, 2022 06:55 PM IST
Manchester United have confirmed that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof's house during the club's away win at Brentford this week.

Ralf Rangnick's side bounced back from their draw against Aston Villa with a 3-1 victory over Brentford on Wednesday. Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

Job done: ✔️ A successful first #PL trip to Brentford 👊#MUFC | #BREMUN https://t.co/WXfGXPnAQe

However, Manchester United have confirmed that an unfortunate incident took place during their trip to West London. The Old Trafford outfit have revealed that Lindelof's family were unharmed but 'shaken' after the incident. An official statement from the club read [via Simon Peach]:

"We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof’s house during the away game against Brentford. His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken."
"This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support. We encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the police."
Lindelof played the full 90 minutes in Manchester United's 3-1 win against Brentford.

Edited by Nived Zenith
