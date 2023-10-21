Breaking: Manchester United and England hero Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86

Manchester United legend Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away at the ge 86. He was a key part of England's World Cup win in 1966 and played 106 times for his country.

The legendary footballer's family released a statement on Saturday afternoon, which read:

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family."

The Englishman scored 249 goals for Manchester United in his 17-year career at Old Trafford. He played 758 times for the Red Devils, a record that stood for many years before Ryan Giggs.

Manchester United release statement on Sir Bobby Charlton

Manchester United said on X (formerly Twitter) that words are not enough to express their feelings at the moment.

They released a short statement on their legendary player, which read:

"Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club. Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

"He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game."

Manchester United play Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21) and are likely to wear black armbands.