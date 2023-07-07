Breaking: Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar rushed to hospital after suffering cerebral hemorrhage

Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar had to be rushed to hospital after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage, as reported by Mike Verweij. He was in holiday in Croatia and has since been admitted to the ICU.

Ajax have since released a statement about the legendary Dutch goalkeeper, which reads (h/t transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition. Once there’s more concrete information, an update will follow.”

Van der Sar is one of the finest goalkeepers in the history of Manchester United. He made 266 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping 135 clean sheets. Moreover, he also made 312 appearances for Ajax across competitions, keeping 139 clean sheets.

The legendary goalkeeper also represented the Dutch national team 130 times. Fans will hope that the two-time UEFA Champions League winner recovers from his health issues.

Edwin van der Sar recently praised former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

During his time at Manchester United, Edwin van der Sar shared the pitch 167 times with Cristiano Ronaldo. They won a UEFA Champions League and FIFA Club World among others.

Van der Sar recently made an appearance on the High Performance Podcast. He said how Ronaldo used to spend time with his kids during their time together as teammates:

"Cristiano is a good guy. A lot of people have a really different opinion about him. But I found him funny in the dressing room. If I brought my kids, he would always play with them. I think what he did is incredible."

Much like Ronaldo, Van der Sar was a key part of the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson. The goalkeeper, though, is suffering from serious health issues.

