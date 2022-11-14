Breaking: Manchester United release official statement on Cristiano Ronaldo after explosive interview

Manchester United have released an official statement on Cristiano Ronaldo after his explosive interview.

Ronaldo had a chat with Piers Morgan as he made some stunning claims regarding the club. He said that United haven't made any progress in terms of their infrastructure since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The Portuguese forward also claimed that manager Erik ten Hag and United board members are trying to force him out of the club. Ronaldo added that he doesn't respect Ten Hag as the Dutch manager doesn't show respect to him.

"I thought I would see new technology, infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20!". Cristiano Ronaldo on Man Utd: "Nothing changed since I left. The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym, even some technology. Even the chefs who I appreciate, lovely people"."I thought I would see new technology, infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20!". Cristiano Ronaldo on Man Utd: "Nothing changed since I left. The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym, even some technology. Even the chefs who I appreciate, lovely people". 🔴 #MUFC"I thought I would see new technology, infrastructure. I saw things I saw when I was 20!". https://t.co/2Xo0g7S3la

Manchester United have now released an official statement about it. It reads (via United's official website):

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans."

Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Manchester United?

Manchester United could let the forward go

The former Real Madrid man hasn't flourished under Erik ten Hag so far this season. He has scored only three goals and provided two assists in 16 games across all competitions.

He has often been used from the bench as he has started 10 games in all competitions.

While his future at the club looks uncertain, the recent interview might just put curtains on his career at the club.

His fairytale return to the club in the summer of 2021 started in a way that reignited the hopes of the fans. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged a brace in a 4-1 win against Newcastle United in his comeback game. However, it didn't take long for the situation to turn sour.

Given the current circumstances, United fans might very well have seen the forward represent the club for the last time in his career.

"I want the best for Manchester Utd. This is why I come, but you have some things inside the club that don’t help reach the top level as Man City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal". #MUFC More from Cristiano Ronaldo big interview with @PiersMorgan."I want the best for Manchester Utd. This is why I come, but you have some things inside the club that don’t help reach the top level as Man City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal". More from Cristiano Ronaldo big interview with @PiersMorgan."I want the best for Manchester Utd. This is why I come, but you have some things inside the club that don’t help reach the top level as Man City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal". 🚨🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/mDCkmwJHDt

