BREAKING: Manchester United rocked by COVID-19 outbreak within squad

Manchester United's Premier League clash against Brentford runs the risk of being postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Red Devils' camp. According to The Athletic and a handful of other major publications in the UK, Ralf Rangnick and co were unable to train today after a few players and staff members tested positive.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein #MUFC theathletic.com/news/mancheste… 🚨 Man Utd couldn’t train as normal today due to small number of player/staff #COVID19 cases. All negative for Norwich but some positive LFTs this morning sent home - others worked non-contact outdoors. Status of Brentford game unclear @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Man Utd couldn’t train as normal today due to small number of player/staff #COVID19 cases. All negative for Norwich but some positive LFTs this morning sent home - others worked non-contact outdoors. Status of Brentford game unclear @TheAthleticUK #MUFC theathletic.com/news/mancheste…

At this point in time, Manchester United's trip to Brentford in midweek has not yet been called off. However, if the situation doesn't improve in the coming days, the Premier League encounter is unlikely to happen as per schedule.

Also Read Article Continues below

More to come on Sportskeeda...

Edited by Vishal Subramanian