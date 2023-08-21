BREAKING: Mason Greenwood leaves Manchester United as club decide to part ways with striker after investigation 

Manchester United have parted ways with Mason Greenwood following the conclusion of their internal investigation. While they admitted that the evidence in public domain didn't paint the full picture, the Red Devils thought it'd be tough for the player to represent the club again.

United released the final statement on their investigation into Greenwood's sexual assault case. It read:

"Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club's standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Greenwood has played 129 matches for the club's senior side and scored 35 times. He has also played over 50 matches for the youth sides and notched 44 goals while assisting 12 times.

Manchester United fans protested after reports emerged of Mason Greenwood's possible return

A section of Manchester United fans protested at Old Trafford last week amid reports in The Athletic that the club were planning to bring the suspended footballer back.

The backlash from fans at the stadium and online has seemingly led to the club reversing their decision and they are now parting ways with the 21-year-old.

Reports in Turkey suggest several clubs are interested in signing the footballer this summer and were ready to get him on loan, if needed, from the Red Devils for the season.