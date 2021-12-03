Breaking: Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United

Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick has decided to leave the club following the win over Arsenal. The Englishman, who spent 16 years at Old Trafford as a player and coach, will not be a part of the support staff for newly-appointed interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Carrick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and guided Manchester United to two wins out of three games, including the recent 3-2 triumph over rivals Arsenal. Notably, the Red Devils were unbeaten during his spell as caretaker manager.

Manchester United @ManUtd

A coach.

A manager.



But above all else, a genuine Manchester United legend.



Thank you, Michael ❤️



#MUFC A player.A coach.A manager.But above all else, a genuine Manchester United legend.Thank you, Michael ❤️ A player.A coach.A manager.But above all else, a genuine Manchester United legend.Thank you, Michael ❤️#MUFC

The former Manchester United midfielder admitted it was a tough decision, but firmly believes it is the right one. Although it came as a surprise to many, Manchester United were quick to extend their gratitude towards Carrick for his services.

Speaking about his decision, Carrick was quoted as saying:

“My time at this great club will always rank as the best years of my career. I have decided that now is the right time for me to leave the club. I would like to wish Ralf Rangnick, the staff, the players and the fans all the best for the future."

Manchester United next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. The Red Devils are currently seventh in the table with 21 points from 14 games.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

More to follow on Sportskeeda..

Edited by Nived Zenith