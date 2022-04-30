×
Breaking: Mino Raiola passes away aged 54

The super agent has passed away. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Vatsal Vora
Modified Apr 30, 2022 07:54 PM IST
Football's super agent Mino Raiola has sadly passed away at the age of 54, as reported by The Athletic.

Raiola's family released a statement conveying the sad news. The statement reads as follows:

"In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was. Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it. Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed. Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion."
Football agent Mino Raiola has died theathletic.com/news/football-… https://t.co/3XAFesOYoG

Earlier this week, there were rumors that the critically ill Raiola had passed away. However, the super agent himself denied those rumors by posting the following on Twitter:

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate.

Mino Raiola represented some of the best footballers on this era

Mino Raiola represented some of the best footballers of the current generation. The Dutchman was the agent to the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland to name a few.

https://t.co/xuZWBNA62N

The 54-year-old agent will always be remembered for handling the deal that brought Paul Pogba back to Manchester United in the summer of 2016. The Red Devils paid a then-world-record fee of £89 million to Italian giants Juventus.

Edited by Nived Zenith

हिन्दी