Breaking: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Switzerland

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped to the bench for Portugal's clash FIFA World Cup last 16 clash with Switzerland on Tuesday, 6 December.

The legendary forward had started each of Selecao das Quinas' last three fixtures, but has done so in unimpressive style.

His performances have been rather subdued, scoring just one goal thus far, a penalty in Portugal's 3-2 opening win over Ghana.

Instead, Benfica's Goncalo Ramos will start against the Swiss in their vital last-16 clash for a place in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup at stake.

The former Manchester United attacker struggled for form heading into the tournament with just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Should Ronaldo be dropped to the bench? 🤔 "70% of Portugese don't want Ronaldo starting against Switzerland."Should Ronaldo be dropped to the bench? 🤔 "70% of Portugese don't want Ronaldo starting against Switzerland." 😬Should Ronaldo be dropped to the bench? 🤔 https://t.co/BUQxNFzWKg

Portugal fans wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to be dropped to the bench for their clash against the Swiss.

According to a Portuguese outlet A Bola's survey, 70 percent of Selecao das Quinas fans did not want the iconic forward to start against Switzerland.

His haphazard performances have led him to settle for a place on the substitutes bench.

Ronaldo also caused controversy when he was substituted in Portugal's shock 1-0 defeat to South Korea.

The Portuguese skipper left the field in a temper, and Portugal boss Fernando Santos was left unimpressed.

Whether Ronaldo's reaction to his substitution is why he has been selected on the bench remains to be seen.

He has hinted that this will be his final appearance at a FIFA World Cup tournament so time is of the essence for him to make an impact.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a rallying cry to his Portugal teammates ahead of their FIFA World Cup last 16 clash

The Portuguese skipper galvanized his troops

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a message to his teammates as they head into battle with Switzerland.

The iconic forward has regularly posted motivational remarks on social media throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup to galvanize his teammates.

The Portugal captain's latest post reads:

"Today is for Portugal! For the Portuguese! For us and for ours! Today is for all the dreams we carry in each of us! Let's go with everything!"

A place in the quarter-finals to face Spain or Morocco is at stake, with Santos' men eager to win their first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy.

They must beat a Swiss side who have proven to be a problem for strong nations in international tournaments over the years.

Nati eliminated world champions France from the 2020 European Championships in the last 16, so they are certainly no pushovers.

Get Portugal vs Switzerland Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes