Breaking: Premier League footballer in late 20s arrested on suspicion of rape 

A Premier League footballer has been arrested in North London on suspicion of rape, according to British news outlet The Telegraph.

The star, who plays at international level, is in his late 20s and is currently in custody after being questioned by police over an alleged assault which took place in June. The individual cannot be named for legal reasons.

Scotland Yard confirmed in a statement that the player was taken into custody in the early hours of Monday, July 4. His club is aware of the arrest, although they declined to comment when asked for further comment.

The Met Police stated:

"On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police. It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022."

Police further added that the arrest took place "at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and was taken into custody where he remains." before adding:

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

The Telegraph claims Premier League star arrested on suspicion of rape is due to play at FIFA World Cup

With just over a month to go before the new Premier League campaign kicks off, it is now unclear whether or not the player will play a part in his team's pre-season.

The club is once again not named for legal reasons, nor is the country that he plays for. But the report does state that the star is set to play at the upcoming Qatar World Cup.

The World Cup begins on November 21, before concluding on December 18. League games around the globe will pause while football's biggest international tournament takes place.

