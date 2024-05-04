BREAKING: Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions after Barcelona suffer 4-2 defeat to Girona

Real Madrid have successfully dethroned Barcelona as La Liga champions after the Catalan outfit lost 4-2 to Girona on Saturday, May 4. Los Blancos have now won their record-extending 36th league crown with four games left to play this season.

Xavi led Barca to recapture the La Liga title in the 2022-23 season after their bitter rivals won it in the 2021-22 campaign. This season, the Catalan giants have looked like a shadow of the side that claimed the league in such excellent fashion last season. They have displayed a marked drop in quality as they finish the campaign trophyless.

Following their El Clasico win last month, Carlo Ancelotti's side moved 11 points clear of their rivals. Their 3-0 win over Cadiz today came thanks to goals from Brahim Diaz (51'), Jude Bellingham (68'), and Joselu (90+3') in the second half. It sent them 14 points clear at the top of the table.

Knowing that they needed a win to keep the title race alive, Barca visited third-placed Girona at Montilivi. Girona had defeated their illustrious neighbours 4-2 at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium earlier this season.

La Blaugrana gave up a 2-1 lead in the second half and ended up losing 4-2 again on Saturday. The result ensured that their rivals kept their 14-point cushion, confirming them as champions with only 12 points left to play for.

Barcelona lose title to Real Madrid at Girona

Girona scored thrice in the second half through Portu's brace (65', 74') and Miguel Gutierrez (67') as they secured a famous double over Barcelona. Consequently, Girona also qualified for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history.