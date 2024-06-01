Breaking: Real Madrid lift 15th Champions League trophy after goals from Vinicius Jr, Dani Carvajal seal 2-0 win over Dortmund

Real Madrid picked up a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title after an impressive 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1. The Spanish champions picked up a ninth successive Champions League final win with Vinicius Jr making a bit of history for himself.

Borussia Dortmund were heavy underdogs heading into the final, having scaled through a semi-final tie against French champions Paris Saint-Germain. The German side showed a lot of fight from the start of the game but failed to find a chink in the armor of the Spaniards.

Karim Adeyemi and Niclas Füllkrug were responsible for missing clear-cut opportunities in the opening half as the German side dominated. Füllkrug also forced a good save from Thibaut Courtois in the second half before Real Madrid turned the screw.

Playing his final game for the club, Toni Kroos sent in an inch-perfect corner kick for Dani Carvajal to head home the opener in the 74th minute. Following the opener, the 14-time champions exerted their will on the game and gained complete control.

A second goal soon followed as they took advantage of a loose pass from Ian Maatsen, with Jude Bellingham feeding Vinicius Jr in the 83rd minute. The Brazilian forward calmly lifted a finish over goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, who had an impressive game for the German side. Vinicius Jr became only the eighth player in history to score in multiple UEFA Champions League finals.

Los Blancos held on to claim a comfortable win, securing their 15th Champions League crown in 18 finals.

Real Madrid stars make history in Champions League final win

The quartet of Nacho Fernandez, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and goalscorer Dani Carvajal became the first players in history to win six UEFA Champions League winner's medals. They joined club legend Paco Gento in winning six Champions Leagues/European Cups.

The Spanish giants have ended the season with three titles, having won the Supercopa de Espana and La Liga titles earlier this season.